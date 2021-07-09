Black Widow Movie Collection Launches on Disney+

✖

Now that there's less than one month until Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+, the streamer is getting fans ready for the blockbuster. Over the weekend, the streamer added the Black Widow Collection to Disney+ accounts, allowing fans to binge through the movies Scarlett Johansson's spy has appeared in. In total, seven movies are included in the grouping, from Natasha Romanoff's debut in Iron Man 2 to her on-screen death in Avengers: Endgame.

To access the page, a thumbnail can be found under the Search page. Though it should instantly pop up in the top row for you, it can also be found by searching "Black Widow" in the search bar. The collection also has a landing page for Black Widow for when it arrives on Disney+ early next month.

Earlier this month, Disney+ did something similar for Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

It took Johansson seven movies to get her own feature, one the actor says was "extremely stressful" to make.

"It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible," Johansson previously told Total Film. "You're trying to map out all of this...which is actually extremely stressful because there's no guidelines."

In the same piece, Johansson applauded Florence Pugh's work on the film, teasing the actor's bright future, both inside and out of the MCU. "She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person," she added. On potentially succeeding Johansson as Marvel's new Black Widow, Pugh said, "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about — to think about what's next — this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline."

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

