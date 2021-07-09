Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Celebrates One Month Until Movie’s Release with Hilarious BTS Photo

✖

After multiple pandemic-related delays, Black Widow is finally being released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access next month. The closer we get to the movie's release, the more Marvel Studios is treating us to various posters and exciting clips from the film. In honor of the movie being a month away, Florence Pugh, who will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film as

Yelena Belova, took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo of her with the movie's star, Scarlett Johansson.

"One month. July 9th. Watch us goons mess about with some bikes and shoot some stuff… #lookingsocool #blackwidow 🕷," Pugh wrote. You can check out the photo in the post below:

"This is the coolest thing with this entire group of people. They've all had parts of their past where they are regretful," Pugh said in a recent print issue of Total Film magazine. "They are older. They have had more life experience. They know more things about the system, about this world that they're all living in."

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh also said of the film. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Fans of Pugh have been eagerly awaiting the star's MCU debut for a while now, and it turns out, Black Widow will not be her only appearance in the franchise this year. It was previously announced that she will be reprising her role in the Hawkeye series for Disney+, which is expected to debut on the streaming service later this year.

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki, which is releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, What If... coming to Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.