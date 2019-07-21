Black Widow Reveals First Official Look at Taskmaster

Last night, Marvel Studios blew the roof off of Hall H with their presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, revealing their full slate for Phase 4 while also teasing some more future projects beyond. They also gave fans their first look at Black Widow, debuting exclusive footage of the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But after teasing the villain the Taskmaster, who we’ve only see in grainy set photos from the production, Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development Andy Park revealed a brand new keyframe illustration that reveals the villain in all of his glory. Check it out below!

Taskmaster looks to be playing an important role in the new film, as evidenced by the footage screened exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Check out our own Brandon Davis’ description of the scenes below:

“Footage goes back to the Age of Ultron flashbacks. Cut over to scenes from Avengers, Civil War. She narrates and says she got this family because of it. She’s made mistakes. She betrayed Tony by stopping Black Panther. The Marvel Studios logo plays.”

“BUDAPEST. She goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a. fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out.”

“The score is reminscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.”

Black Widow premieres on May 1, 2020