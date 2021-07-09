New Marvel's Black Widow Teaser Announces Tickets on Sale Now

Marvel fans have been waiting almost two years to see their favorite movie franchise return to the big screen, and that wait will finally be over in just a few more weeks. Black Widow, which was supposed to be released last spring, is hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, ending the drought that began with Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019. On Friday, Marvel and Disney revealed that tickets are now on sale, and pre-orders for Premier Access on Disney+ are now live.

This announcement came with a short teaser for Black Widow, which shows Natasha going toe-to-toe with Taskmaster. You can check out the teaser above, and you can buy your opening weekend tickets right here. The exclusive clip debuted from Fandango, where tickets are available now.

Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when many of the Avengers were forced to go on the run after violating the Sokovia Accords. Natasha returns to Russia and meets up with her family. Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour all join the MCU as characters with strong ties to Natasha and her past, while Scarlet Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow. This will be her seventh time playing the character in the MCU (eighth if you count the Captain Marvel post-credits scene).

While fans have been waiting for years to see a Black Widow solo movie, this seems like it will be Johansson's final time playing Natasha on-screen. The character was killed in Avengers: Endgame and many believe that the Black Widow torch will likely be passed on to Pugh's Yelena in this new movie. Johansson definitely has some bittersweet feelings about the potential end of her Marvel tenure.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” Johansson told Total Film in a recent interview. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way."

Are you excited to finally see Black Widow in theaters? Will you be getting your tickets early? Let us know in the comments!

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. You can watch it on Disney+ right here.

