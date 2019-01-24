‘Blade: The Series’ Now Streaming on The CW Seed

While many audiences may associate The CW with its DC Comics-inspired television series such as The Flash and Arrow, it’s a Marvel hero that fans can sink their teeth into on the network’s digital platform, CW Seed.

Blade: The Series is now streaming on The CW Seed, an event the service marked with a tweet earlier today. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the Marvel Comics character Bladeas well as the associated film series, Blade: The Series premiered on Spike (now the Paramount Network) back in 2006. Kirk Jones stared as the titular character. The series’ two-hour pilot was written by David S. Goyer, who had written all three of the Blade feature films) and Geoff Johns, who is perhaps best known for his work with DC. The series premiere was the most-watched original series premiere in Spike TV history. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to keep the show going. After one season and just 13 episodes, the series was cancelled.

While the series didn’t make it on Spike, there has been some interest in seeing a project featuring the titular dhampir — a human-vampire hybrid, basically — come to life again. A fourth Blade film has been campaigned for amongst Marvel fans for quite some time but has yet to become reality. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously hinted that there is a desire to bring Blade to the MCU at some point, too.

“We think it would be cool. Someday,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last July. “My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, ‘Oh, there’s life here.’ But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise.”

More recently, The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot revealed that he’d love the chance to write a show featuring Blade himself, especially since he thinks the character is best suited for television rather than the big screen.

“I think, again, this is just me, I have zero idea where any of these things are, but I’m a big Blade fan,” Lightfoot told ComicBook.com. “I would always be excited to see that one done for TV, I think you could do an amazing television version of that.”

For now, fans can get their Blade television fix on CW Seed where it joins quite a bit of other programming such as Pushing Daisies, The Secret Circle, and Constantine: City of Demons. You can check out all of CW Seed’s programming here.

Will you be checking out Blade: The Series on CW Seed? Let us know in the comments below.