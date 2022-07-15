Blindspotting Star Rafael Casal Joins Loki Season 2 Cast

The God of Mischief's supporting cast continues to grow. Per Deadline, Loki has added Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) to the Season 2 cast in a "major role." Rumblings of Casal joining the series have been active for a minute, as set photos featuring Casal alongside leading men Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson surfaced online earlier this month. Beyond Hiddleston and Wilson, who reprise their roles as Loki and Mobius respectively, Casal joins the likes of Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tara Strong in the ensemble. This past May, Hiddleston confirmed that the "whole cast" would be back for the sophomore season.

There is currently no word on who Casal will be portraying, although early internet theories speculate he could be Zaniac. In the comics, Zaniac is a super strong traveling entity that hops from host to host via a swarm of vermin. This lesser known Marvel antagonist mostly appears in Thor comics.

Loki Season 2 is currently filming in London, England under the direction of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The Moon Knight directing duo take over for Kate Herron, who elected to not return after helming all six episodes of Season 1. Writer Michael Waldron is back in an executive producing capacity for the sequel, but is passing head writing duties to Eric Martin. Waldron, who also penned May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recently teased "new emotional ground" for the trickster in Season 2.

"In creating the show in the first place, the only way it's worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character. It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki," Waldron told Deadline. "That's the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that. It's a great continuation of that story that feels different from season one and hopefully will subvert expectations."

There is currently no release date for Loki Season 2, although fans could get a better idea of the rollout come Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con next week.