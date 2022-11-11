✖

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has dropped some fun teases for the upcoming sequel Captain Marvel: The Marvels. Larson was recently doing an interview to promote her new podcast series Learning Lots, and was of course asked about what fans can expect from the next chapter of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel's story. Larson is, by now, a fully-trained Marvel Studios media expert, having kept some of the pivotal secrets from the time period of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. That said, Larson knows well enough to give Marvel fans something, and what she has to say will certainly get fan theories going.

In response to the question about "What's going on" with The Marvels, Brie Larson told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show that there's "so much going on a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about, but boy oh boy is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

(Photo: Marvel)

Marvel Studios has certainly stacked the deck for The Marvels to be an exciting chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. It's already been confirmed that Carol Danvers will share the screen with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who are both getting introductions in Disney+ series (WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, respectively). If Monica makes the full transition into her comic book superhero persona (as Photon or Captain Marvel), that will be three female characters bearing the "Marvel" name onscreen together.

Curating that epic story of three very different superpowered ladies is director Nia DaCosta (Candyman) who will be taking on her biggest project yet with The Marvels. Brie Larson spoke a bit about what it's like collaborating with DaCosta on the next Captain Marvel movie:

"She's amazing. She's so awesome. And cool and clear and, and just the thing that I loved about her too, is just, you know, she gave the best pitch. Like, that's the thing that I love about it is like she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

The first Captain Marvel gets largely criticized for the pitfalls of its script and storyline. The approach to the story (Carol being mind-controlled and memory-wiped) made it hard for the character's personality (or Larson's) to shine; and "reveals" like how Nick Fury lost his eye and how The Avengers Initiative was created fell flat. That's all to say: clarity of directorial vision is exactly the sort of thing the next Captain Marvel movie needs.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022.