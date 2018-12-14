Brie Larson Says Captain Marvel Can “Definitely” Lift Thor’s Hammer

Captain Marvel is poised to become one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but can she lift Thor’s hammer Mjolnir?

Thor’s mighty hammer Mjolnir has a spell on it that only allows someone worthy of it to lift it. In the MCU that has only been Thor, though when asked if Captain Marvel could lift it, Brie Larson very much thinks it’s a possibility. When asked by BuzzFeed Brasil, Larson shook her head and smiled, saying “definitely”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now to be fair, she wouldn’t be the first to almost pick it up. In one memorable scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron, the other Avengers all tried lifting Mjolnir, including Tony Stark and James Rhodes. Captain America Steve Rogers got the closest, actually getting it to budge, which alarmed Thor a bit. Ironically it was Vision later on who lifted it without any issues at all.

We think Captain Marvel definitely has a shot, though unfortunately she likely won’t get the chance to do so, at least for a while. Fans know that in Thor: Ragnarok Thor’s hammer Mjolnir was crushed and destroyed by Hela, causing him to realize that his powers don’t emanate from the hammer, but from him, with the hammer only allowing him to control them more easily.

Since then he’s had the weapon Stormbreaker forged (in Avengers: Infinity War), and that is his weapon of choice at the moment. Maybe Mjolnir hasn’t seen its last fight though, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for Captain Marvel, she will show up in her solo film first and then join the other Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, where we’ll finally get to see her interact with heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor, and we can’t wait to see it happen!

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.