Brie Larson’s New ‘Captain Marvel’ Photo Includes NSFW Easter Egg

Brie Larson recently revealed a new look at Captain Marvel, but little did Marvel Studios know they also accidentally included a “not safe work” Easter egg with the photo.

The photo features Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel (in her Kree suit) in a pay phone booth, dismantling it for some reason (most likely to try and communicate with her team). There’s Rock The Vote posters all over the booth, part of an effort on Larson’s part to get people out to the polls. An astute fan on Reddit by the name of anilsoi11 was able to zoom into the picture though and discovered a phone number on the pay phone, which they traced back to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pretty normal, right? Well, it used to be, as when that number was previously called it used to play a message that said, “Thank you for calling ABC. The number you have reached is fictional, non-working number used for motion picture and television productions.” It’s normal for those numbers to get called after an episode airs, so ABC and other networks typically head it off at the past.

Thing is ABC doesn’t seem to own that number any longer. Instead, now it seems to contact a sex talk hotline, so we wouldn’t suggest giving it a try on your work phone. As for the actual number, we’re pretty sure they aren’t about to give it back to Disney, as now it will be featured in one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. Well, that is unless Disney decides to buy it from them, which could always happen. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.