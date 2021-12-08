Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau’s Photon), plus a “B” charm so we know that it’s hers. Check it out below!

The Marvels represents a unique chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it will act as not only a sequel to the 2019 movie Captain Marvel but also as a follow-up to the 2021 TV series WandaVision and the forthcoming Ms. Marvel TV show (set to stream on Disney+ next year). All three characters have an intrinsic bond in the pages of Marvel Comics, and for both Carol and Monica a complicated relationship that hasn’t been fully explored, but it represents a point in the MCU where the movies and the streaming TV shows will converge into one place. That said, it has three major Marvel characters that will be fighting for the spotlight.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” director Nia DaCosta previously told Inverse about balancing the characters in the sequel. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

Zawe Ashton was previously announced to play the lead villain in the new movie, but further casting and story details for the sequel have not yet been confirmed for the Marvel feature.

The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.