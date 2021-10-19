The Marvels: Director Nia DaCosta Speaks on Balancing Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2

Captain Marvel’s second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on its way, but Carol Danvers won’t stand alone as the only star of the film. Rather than make a traditional sequel, Marvel Studios is bringing in a couple of other heroes to join Carol in a film titled The Marvels. She’ll be working alongside Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel in the new movie, which is now arriving in 2023, creating a little bit of a challenge for the creative team when it comes to creating a balance on-screen.

The Marvels will be about all three characters, not just one with a couple of supporting heroes. Balancing the story to fit all three leads may be a bit tricky, but it’s a line that Nia DaCosta is well aware of. While speaking to Inverse, DaCosta opened up about giving three different heroes the spotlight in her new Marvel film.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” DaCosta explained. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

Brie Larson will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers for The Marvels, while Monica Rambeau is being played by Teyonah Parris, who first appeared as the character in WandaVision earlier this year. The two characters had a relationship when Monica was a young girl, as Carol was best friends with her mother, Maria Rambeau. In the present-day MCU, Monica has her own super powers, and she may be harboring some hard feelings toward Carol after Maria’s passing.

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, will be a newcomer to the story when she joins Monica and Carol. She’ll be introduced to the MCU in an upcoming Disney+ solo series, which is set to premiere early next year.

Are you looking forward to seeing what’s in store for The Marvels in 2023? Let us know in the comments!