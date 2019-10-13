Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder Stars Don’t Know What’s Next for Their Characters

Avengers: Endgame gave all the ladies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe their time to shine. Captain Marvel and Valkyrie were no exceptions as they fought against Thanos in that giant climactic battle. Today Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson spoke about what could be next for their characters at ACE Comic-Con. After all, Valkyrie is the new king of Asgard after Thor gave her the title in the last third of Endgame. You have to believe that Captian Marvel is going to be a huge thing going forward with space stories taking up a much larger section of the MCU schedule in Phase 4 and beyond. Now, you have to take the answers with a grain of salt because there are a ton of protocols in place so that these details can only be released when the time is right.

After being asked about where they think their characters are headed, the actresses just looked at each other. “We don’t know” and “We have no idea” were the first things out of the actresses’ mouths when asked about future paths for their characters. This is a long timeline going forward and the next Thor sequel is the only time that either of them could appear, although either could pop up in a movie or Disney+ series before then. That is all on the table and the company has already thrown some curveballs into that timetable. Still, they did manage to give something of an answer before a packed crowd.

Larson began, “We don’t know, and I’m so happy that I don’t know because I’m a terrible liar. I would hate to be like, ‘I don’t know’ and everyone’s like b**** you know. That’s part of why they don’t tell me anything.

Thompson jumped in with a cheeky, “You know what we want…” before making the Captain Marvel actress break into genuine laughter with her facial expression.

The new King of Asgard continued, “Listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would want to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, fantastic, intelligent women in the MCU. She would, platonically, in a team-building way. I want to work together as a team. As women doing things…in a film or two.”

Larson pointed out that that day on set with all the MCU women just felt real good. She then quickly added that she wanted to see all of those ladies working together in their own film because of how cool it was. That moment instantly jumps out as a comic splash page moment from Avengers: Endgame. During that insane fireman’s relay to get the Stark Gauntlet into safe hands, the ladies of the MCU decided to team-up for one leg. The entire thing screamed out it’s presence as a test audience moment for an eventual A-Force feature.

Now, Larson has talked about the prospect of that movie becoming a reality recently and this is a moment of her and Thompson doubling down. She told Variety that the possibility does exist for something like an A-Force to happen within the confines of the Marvel movies.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

