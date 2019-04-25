James Gunn Confirms He’ll Continue to Produce Marvel Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn, who is credited as executive producer on Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, expects to produce future Marvel movies — particularly ones in the cosmic arena.

"I will. I mean, I'll keep producing stuff, you know," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he'll stick act as producer as Marvel continues to expand the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think that at the end of the day, producing something like [Brightburn] — where I really was on set every single day and working with [director] Dave [Yarovesky] and working with Elizabeth [Banks] and trying to make this movie — is a little bit more fulfilling in some ways than what I do with, say Marvel, where I'm giving notes on scripts and helping them out with the character and guiding an overall thing. I think, yeah, I'm a filmmaker, so I like making movies and telling stories."

The Brightburn producer will return to Marvel Studios after first turning in The Suicide Squad for rival DC Comics. Gunn was famously fired by Disney Studios chief Alan Horn last summer when inappropriate tweets published by the filmmaker surfaced on Twitter, but was reinstated to his position as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director in March.

"I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months," Gunn tweeted when news of Horn's reversal became public.

"I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally scheduled for an early 2019 shooting start before its delay. It was later learned Vol. 3 would commence production in February 2021, but a subsequent report from THR claimed the final installment in the trilogy is scheduled to begin filming sometime in 2020.

Marvel Studios continues its expansion into the cosmic realm with the Chloé Zhao-directed The Eternals, future Captain Marvel installments, and the yet-to-be-announced Nova.