Captain America: Anthony Mackie Explains Difference Between His and Chris Evans' Take on Character

✖

Anthony Mackie broke down the differences between his Captain America and Chris Evans’ time with the shield. The new Cap sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about his journey through the MCU and the topic of his friend came up. Steve Rogers is a different hero than Sam Wilson. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showed off why. Mackie’s character tried to reason with people at almost every turn before having to fight them. Rogers was also geared towards talking, but the final act of the Disney+ series showed just how much the new Captain America valued a talking solution. For the actor, he loves Evans’ time with the franchise. But, there are some strict differences in power levels here too. (He makes mention of Wilson being the only non-powered Avenger, but we’ll let him slide on Black Widow and Hawkeye being pretty normal…) Check out what he had to say down below:

“What I think was interesting with Chris’ Cap, and what Chris Evans was able to do with that character was really bring a level of strength and confidence to him,” Mackie reflected. “He really brought an even-keeled, well-rounded, three-dimensional character.”

“A lot of people don’t realize that Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers,” he added. “He’s just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger. So, he comes from a place of humanity and humility. It’s not so much him just going through and tearing stuff up. It’s about the cerebral, introspective idea of how do you handle a problem because he was a counselor. He’s still got those hands though, but he’s not a superhero, he’s a regular guy.”

For those missing Chris Evans, we still don’t know what happened to his character. Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Marcus Spellman told Inverse recently, "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me.”

Are you looking forward to Captain America 4? Let us know down in the comments!