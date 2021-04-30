Marvel Won't Tell Falcon and the Winter Soldier Writer If Steve Rogers Is Alive

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end last week and answered a lot of questions, including who will officially be the next Captain America. However, there's still one question that's been plaguing fans for a while now and it turns out, the head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn't even know the answer. It's currently unclear what happened to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). We last saw Old Man Steve at the end of Avengers: Endgame when he gave the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) kept referring to Steve as being "gone" throughout The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, there's been no clear indication if "gone" means dead or retired or perhaps in another timeline altogether. Even Malcolm Spellman admits the hero could be living on the moon, which was an ongoing joke throughout the series.

"I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me," Spellman told Inverse.

While Steve's fate remains unclear, fans are hoping answers will come in the newly announced Captain America 4. The movie is set to be written by Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Evans could return as Steve Rogers, and if that is true, the big mystery of his fate will likely be solved.

Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore stuck with the story that Steve is "gone" during Disney+'s new Marvel Studios: Assembled special, which focuses on the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "The relationship between Bucky and Steve is so dramatic and so filled with pathos, if you think about it, the only one who had believed in Bucky in the MCU up until this point was Steve Rogers," Moore explained. "Well, now Steve Rogers is gone. Bucky feels unmoored in this series and is looking for his purpose."

