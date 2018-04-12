Captain America And Bucky’s Relationship Will Never Go Away

There are a lot of bromances in this world, but few of them can compete with the bond Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers share. Even since the first Captain America movie went live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences worldwide have been invested in the complicated friendship that Captain America shares with his longtime friend. And, if you ask Sebastian Stan about the relationship, he will say it isn’t going anywhere.

Recently, the actor appeared in London for a press event prior to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. It was there Stan spoke with Hey U Guys about his tenure in the MCU, and the actor wanted to make it clear that nothing can change the relationship his character shares with Captain America.

“It’s never going to go away. That’s history. You know, your past doesn’t ever really leave you,” Stan explained. “It’s more what you learn to do with it, and I would say it’s the same in that aspect.”

Of course, fans will be happy to hear that Bucky still has that innate connection with Steve even after everything he’s been through. Living through World War II would have been difficult enough, but Bucky’s time as a Soviet operative and brainwashed stint as the Winter Soldier make everything even harder. Fans learned Captain America still had his attachment to Bucky through his second and third solo outings. After all, the Avenger straight-up began a civil war to advocate for Bucky when no one else would, and it looks like Bucky will soon reciprocate that kind of loyalty.

With Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, fans hope the hero will get to have a full-on conversation with Bucky that satisfies their bromance wishes, but there is a catch. Anxiety is mounting by the day that the MCU is planning to kill off Captain America, and the move would be a truly devastating one for audiences to witness. For now, fans can only hope Steve and Bucky’s reunion does not end in tragedy even when they are faced with Thanos. And, if the end of their line is coming up anyways, fans ask that it doesn’t end in tears.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow this massive team-up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.