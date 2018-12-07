‘Avengers 4’ Director Says Chris Evans “Isn’t Done” With Captain America

When it comes to casting, there are few companies who get it right like Marvel Studios. Even since Robert Downey Jr. was tasked with playing Tony Stark, the studio has brought in just the right actors to play its heroes, so you can see why fans were upset when reports suggested Chris Evans is done with Captain America. However, thanks to a brand-new interview, it seems like the star has a bit more left to do with the hero.

Recently, USA Today shared an interview it conducted with Joe Russo, one of the directors on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. It was there the creator was asked about a previous tweet Evans made teasing his exit as Captain America, and Russo had the following to say:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Though Russo refused to expand on his statement, the tease has got fans curious as to what the director may mean. After all, reports have swirled for some time about Evans exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe once Avengers 4 wraps, but that might not be full story.

For anyone unfamiliar with the tweet which sparked the Evans’ exit debacle, it happened back in October. The actor took to Twitter to confirm his work on Avengers 4 was done, and the lengthy post seemingly saw the actor bid farewell to Steve Rogers.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The melancholic post sent fans worldwide into a frenzy as they prepared to bid Evans farewell. However, the actor returned to social media shortly after to clarify his message wasn’t meant to tease Captain America’s fate in the MCU.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans told fans at ACE Comic Con. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Now, it seems there may be more nuance to Evans’ future with the MCU than expected. Russo’s comment does not confirm the actor will appear in future Marvel flicks beyond Avengers 4 ,but the upcoming blockbuster may leave a door open for more Steve Rogers down the line. For now, fans will have to wait and see what the movie has in store when it drops next summer.

So, what do you make of this teaser? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.