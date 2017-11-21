Marvel Is Putting Captain America Back On Ice

Captain America is going back into the ice in the Marvel Universe.

Captain America will be once again frozen alive in the pages of Captain America#698, kicking off the second story arc from the creative team of writer Mark Waid and artist Chris Samnee, “Out of Time,” and leading up to the milestone Captain America #700.

The story spins directly out of the “shocking” conclusion to Captain America #697 and finds Captain America man out of time once again as he awakes in a cold and distant future. Cap is forced to assemble a new squad of Howling Commandos to carry on the fight for freedom.

“Everybody thought it couldn’t happen again—but it has!” Marvel senior vice president and executive editor Tom Brevoort said in a statement. “Once more, Cap is a man out of time—but the new era he finds himself in is fraught with perils, personal hardships, and challenges unlike anything the shield-slinger has ever experienced before. The lead-up to our big blow-out #700 issue starts here!”

When ComicBook.com spoke to Waid at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego, he teased that Captain America would be getting out of his comfort zone and away from his usual supporting cast during the Marvel Legacy run.

“We’re actually going to get away from them for just a little while, Waid said. “The through line basically is Cap is tired of being the comics, the Marvel Universe’s biggest couch surfer. He’s not really had a place of residence other than Avengers Mansion for a long long time, so sort of out in America like looking, going from town to town, city to city, sort of looking for the place to land. If I’m going to be a part of America, if I’m going to be Captain America, I need to be part of the country.”

Captain America is likely to get a new perspective when he sees into the future during “Out of Time.” Captain America #698 goes on sale in February.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #698 – OUT OF TIME Part 1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

On-Sale 2/7/18