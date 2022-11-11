Captain Marvel 2 Rumored to Include Korvac as Villain

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has some pretty significant entries planned for the coming years, both on the big screen and in Disney+ exclusive TV shows. One of the most highly-anticipated installments in the former category is set to be Captain Marvel 2, which will serve as the next solo film for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The supporting cast and crew for the project is beginning to take shape -- and now a new rumor potentially hints at another character who could be joining the film. According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Michael Korvac could end up being the main villain of Captain Marvel 2. While the role has not been cast, the film is reportedly looking for an actor in the 20-30 age range, with Timothy Chalamet or Michael B. Jordan listed as potential prototypes.

Created by Steve Gerber and Jim Starlin and debuting in 1975's Giant-Size Defenders #3, Michael Korvac was a mild-mannered computer technician on an alternate Earth, who was turned into a powerful cyborg by the Badoon race of aliens and became a pawn of the Grandmaster. As his appearances stretched on, Korvac became embued with the Power Cosmic, which he tried to utilize to shape Earth-616 in his image. Korvac went on to fight the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy multiple times over, and serves as the villain of the current Iron Man series.

While Korvac isn't necessarily traditionally tied to Captain Marvel in the comics, he is definitely an interesting foe for her to face on the big screen -- combining her cosmic nature and his history with the Avengers in an interesting capacity. Rumors had even swirled prior to Captain Marvel's 2019 debut that Korvac was featured in the film's original script. The notion of Marvel possibly revisiting that storyline is definitely interesting -- and the fact that they might be looking for a younger and empathetic actor to portray him is compelling.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will also feature appearances from Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton in a currently-unknown role.

What do you think of the latest casting rumors surrounding Marvel's Captain Marvel 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel 2 is set to be released on November 11, 2022.