Captain Marvel 2 Officially Moving Forward at Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a slew of epic movies and TV shows set to arrive in the next few years, bringing new and returning characters into the billion-dollar franchise. One character that fans have been eager to see return is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who made a major impact on the MCU in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame last year. Last month, it was reported that a sequel for the film was officially in development — and now it looks like it’s one step closer to arriving. According to a new tweet from Geeks WorldWide’s Thomas Polito, Marvel recently filed an LLC for “Warbird Productions II”, something that the studio often does in preparation for new productions. Given the fact that the first Captain Marvel‘s production went under the name “Warbird Productions”, this certainly seems to indicate that things are moving forward with a sequel.

It should come as no surprise, but Marvel filed the LLC “Warbird Productions II” on February 13th, which means Captain Marvel 2 is officially greenlit. pic.twitter.com/PDwczFfFi5 — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) February 20, 2020

Captain Marvel 2 will be written by WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell, and is expected to take place in the MCU’s present day. A director for the film has not been officially announced, by Marvel is reportedly “hoping to find” a female director for the job. The film is reportedly targeting a 2022 release date.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

