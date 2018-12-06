‘Captain Marvel’: Could Annette Bening Be The Supreme Intelligence?

The first full-length Captain Marvel trailer dropped moments ago, giving fans a longer look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. The latest trailer includes several new looks at the alien shape-shifters known as the Skrulls and features the first look of Carol Danvers’ cat Goose.

It also happens to feature the first look the Oscar-nominated Annette Bening in her mysterious role. Bening is seen explaining Danvers’ origin to her, saying “we found you with no memories. We made you one of us.” The scene is one of the most breathtaking of the trailer as the floor begins to light up as Bening says her explanation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That brings us to the point — could Bening be the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s version of the Supreme Intelligence? Bening’s on-screen presence in the trailer screams royalty and her poise makes her seem as if she’s a natural leader.

The leader of the Kree Empire, the Supreme Intelligence is a large sentient head composed of the greatest minds to ever be a part of the race. The minds essentially combined themselves into an organic being which is stored on Hala.

For those who think it’s a stretch — you don’t have to look too far back to find Marvel Studios pulling a similiar situation with Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ego the Living planet created an avatar to interact with the Guardians on-screen. Although Guardians did show the entire planet in one shot, Ego acted through his avatar for the whole duration of the film.

As for revealing her role, Bening wouldn’t so much as hint as her character’s identity in a TV appearance earlier this year.

“I can’t give anything away.” Bening said of her role. “No, in fact, I need to call them again and they have to tell me exactly what it is that I can’t say. All I can tell you is that it is as much fun as you would imagine it could be. At least it was for me. It was so much fun, and I can’t tell you why because then it would give something away. It was like when you’re a little kid and you imagine what it would be like to be in a superhero movie, that’s what it was like. Seriously. It was fun.”

Captain Marvel will debut on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.