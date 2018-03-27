‘Captain Marvel’ Begins Production, New Image and Details Released

Marvel’s Captain Marvel movie has officially begun production, and the studio marked the occasion by releasing a great photo of star Brie Larson in character as air force pilot Carol Danvers. Larson and Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, were recently going through training, at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where this photo was snapped:

Click HERE for a hi-res version of the photo.

The press release announcement for Captain Marvel also revealed some stunning character info, including that Guardians of the Galaxy villains Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) will be returning for the film, and that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) will also be featured! As a story synopses reveals, Captain Marvel will explore Earth’s role in the Kree-Skrull galactic war, and how the hero Carol Danvers becomes under the wing and power of Jude Law’s Mar-vell helps turn the tide of that war. With the film set in the ’90s, it only makes sense that S.H.I.E.L.D. top-brass like Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Coulson are involved – and that prominent Kree agents like Ronan and Korath are too. The Skrull Empire will be fleshed out by characters played by the likes of Rogue One‘s Ben Mendelsohn.

Check out the full press release details of Captain Marvel, below:

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (March 26, 2018) – Marvel Studios has begun principal photography in Los Angeles, California, on its newest film, “Captain Marvel.” The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film. The production will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Set for release in the United States on March 8, 2019, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include “Mississippi Grind” and “Half Nelson.” An all-star collective of accomplished writers penned the screenplay, including Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out,” “The Good Dinosaur”), Nicole Perlman (upcoming “First Man,” Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Tomb Raider,” upcoming “Sherlock Holmes 3”), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (“Glow”), and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

The film stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (“Room,” “Kong: Skull Island”), Samuel L. Jackson (Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “The Hateful Eight”), Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Ready Player One”), Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Lee Pace (“The Book of Henry,” Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Lashana Lynch (“Brotherhood,” “Fast Girls”), Gemma Chan (“Humans,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), Algenis Perez Soto (“Sambá,” “Sugar”), Rune Temte (“Eddie The Eagle,” “The Last Kingdom”), McKenna Grace (“I, Tonya,” “Gifted”), with Clark Gregg (“Live by Night,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”), and Jude Law (“Spy,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.