‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shares Video of Her Spider-Man Training

View this post on Instagram My self tape for the role of Spider-Man? Narration by @risemovement A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 30, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

If the whole Captain Marvel thing doesn’t work out, Brie Larson may have a backup career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man.

Larson shared a video to Instagram that shows her scaling an arched wall. As she mentions, this is a very Spider-Man thing to do.

“My self tape for the role of Spider-Man?” Larson wrote. Check out the video above.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, which will be the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero. This has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was the studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Lason explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells the origin story of its title hero. Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next battlefield.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

What do you think of Larson's Spider-Man moves?

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.