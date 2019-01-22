‘Captain Marvel’ Reveals New Closeup Images Of Starforce

Captain Marvel is right around the corner, and now we’ve got a new up-close look at the members of Starforce.

For those who aren’t familiar, Starforce is an elite military group within the Kree army that specializes in more difficult missions. The group is pretty formidable and includes Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers as well. Thanks to Empire we have new looks at Danvers, as well as Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva and Rune Temte’s Bron-Char.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first photo shows Larson in her Kree themed gear without her mohawk styling helmet as she gears up for a mission. Minn-Erva can also be seen sitting down in a ship or at home base before a mission looking pensive, though we aren’t sure about what. Finally, we see Bron-Char talking to someone, though that person isn’t shown. Bron-Char also looks to be in the same place as Minn-Erva due to the background.

You can check out all of the new photos below.

“They’re Noble Warrior Heroes, they’re Starforce! #CaptainMarvel”

Not much is known about what role Bron-Char will play in the movie, other than just muscle for Starforce, though we do know that there is plenty of history to mine for Chan’s Minn-Erva. In the comics her and Captain Marvel are enemies, and it’s mostly because Dr. Minerva is…well, a bit insane, and will hurt anyone in her mission to gain power. We aren’t sure if that’s the case in the movie, though it would make sense for some seeds to be planted by film’s end towards that eventual villain turn.

As for Captain Marvel herself, the character will get a few tweaks too, which includes her origin. That origin recently got some tweaks in the comics as well thanks to The Life of Captain Marvel, but it seems the movie is going for something even more streamlined. In the comics it has been revealed that Carol’s parents were Kree (her mother) and human (her father), so her abilities and powers were always there, but were not activated until the collision with Yon-Rogg and Mar-Vell.

What tact the movie will take is still to be revealed, but it seems Carol gets her abilities and her genetic structure perhaps altered after being exposed to Kree blood after her plane crashes as a result of the Kree Skrull war. Granted, it could end up being more along the lines of the comics, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.