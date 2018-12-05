Disney Fan Points Out Captain Marvel Could Pass The Princess Test

Disney’s Ralph Breaks The Internet showed us a whole new side to the Disney Princesses, and it turns out Captain Marvel could very well be a part of their club.

As fans learned in Ralph Breaks The Internet, the Disney Princesses, which include favorites like Cinderella, Jasmine, Elsa, Pocahontas, and more, have a few traits in common, ones that they share with Vannellope when she ends up barging into their room. As one Disney fan highlights in this new image, Captain Marvel actually shares a lot in common with them (via Shivampa).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Up first is Rapunzel, who aks Vanellope if she has magic hair. In the new trailer for Captain Marvel, we see Carol power up, possibly in her Binary form, and she definitely has cosmic powered hair. She also has power radiating from her hands, something she shares with Elsa and her magic ice creating hands.

Next up is Jasmine, Cinderella, and Pocahontas, who ask Vanellope if animals talk to her. Goose made his trailer debut last night, and in the comics, Chewie does communicate with Carol, if in her own way. Next up is Snow White, who asks if Vanellope has ever been poisoned. At one point in the trailer we see Captain Marvel being infused with some sort of bluish green liquid, so in a way, yes, yes she was.

After that, Rapunzel and Belle ask if Vanellope’s been kidnapped or enslaved, and as we see in the footage showing Captain Marvel shackled in a device that seems to be altering her mind, so that’s definitely a checkmark.

Last but not least, Rapunzel asks “do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?” This is followed by an image of Carol talking to Nick Fury, who definitely has been one to solve big issues int he past. At this point in his career though, he isn’t quite the Fury we’ve seen in other films, and the only way they can get through this current adventure is by working together.

As for Avengers 4, Captain Marvel’s going to be a big factor in turning the tide against Thanos, something Fury has no hope of doing on his own…since you know…he faded away at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

As it turns out, we guess Captain Marvel could very well be a Disney Princess if she wanted to.