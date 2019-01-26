‘Captain Marvel’ Figure Reveals Genis-Vell Will Play Role In The Movie

Captain Marvel toys have been a fantastic resource for more information about the anticipated film, and now the description of the Genis-Vell figure indicates he isn’t just a toy in the Marvel Legends series, but actually has scenes in the movie.

An eagle-eyed fan (@collectandchill) noticed that the Genis-Vell figure of Marvel and Hasbro’s Captain Marvel line features a description that reveals the character has actual scenes in the film. Before we this we just though the figure was included to fill out the line, which also includes Kree soldiers and Grey Gargoyle…who, you know, is not in the movie.

As the description on ShopDisney states though, that might not be the case. The description directly refers to his Genis-Vell’s scenes in the film, and you can check out the description below.

“Born of a Titanian Eternal, Genis-Vell possesses indomitable strength and uses powerful Nega-Bands to channel incredible energy blasts! Recreate Genis-Vell’s Captain Marvel scenes with this 6” action figure from the Marvel Legends Series.”

So, either this means we’ll see Genis-Vell in a flashback sequence or perhaps the character is introduced later in the movie, setting up more involvement in a sequel. The potential is there for a cool debut, and we can’t wait to see the character in action.

For those unfamiliar, Genis-Vell is actually a clone of Mar-Vell, the Kree soldier who would eventually become the first Captain Marvel (in the Marvel universe that is). He was cloned from Mar-Vell’s DNA but was implanted with false memories, ones that said he was the son of Starfox. He was also artificially aged and given the Nega-Bands, becoming ridiculously powerful. That power actually pretty much drove him crazy, though he would later become a hero once more.

Eventually, he would take on the name Photon instead of Captain Marvel, and later he would meet his death at the hands of Baron Zemo.

As you can see, the implanting of fake memories very much mirrors what we’ve seen of Carol Danvers’ journey in the movie, and so this could be used again for Genis-Vell. If the original Mar-Vell is cloned and Genis-Vell is created, then perhaps we could see Brie Larson go toe to toe with the hero before the film ends. On the other hand, Genis-Vell might just be introduced here and set up for a full spot in a sequel.

What do you want to see from Genis-Vell in the movie? Let us know in the comments!