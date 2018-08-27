New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Images Revealed on Official Merchandise

Well, it’s finally happening. Nearly six months ahead of the premiere of Captain Marvel, Disney and Marvel Studios are finally offering fans glimpses of what they can expect in the new film.

Well, it’s safe to say that this is not Disney’s doing but one of their may licensing partners, but this is just the tip of the iceberg for Carol Danvers’ first big screen adventure. New products listed on Amazon show a rare, official look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

OFFICIAL #CaptainMarvel movie merchandise have stated to pop up online!! “Marvel: Character Notebook Collection #CaptainMarvel! Celebrate hero Carol Danvers and her exciting entry into the MCU with this notebook set featuring imagery from Captain Marvel!” //t.co/Y42jhbz0Ia pic.twitter.com/VebTZL9UpE — Captain Marvel News ︽✵︽ (@CaptMarvelNews) August 27, 2018

The images come from a notebook being produced by Insights and show a stylized take on Captain Marvel complete with her awesome ’90s bob flowing in the wind. We also get a stylized take on her logo, as well as a nifty little tagline that differentiates her from other Marvel heroes: Protector of the Skies.

Captain Marvel will be a major change for Marvel Studios as it will dive into the past, taking place in the ’90s and adapting the beloved comic book storyline of the Kree-Skrull War. Producer Kevin Feige spoke with the Toronto Sun about his reasoning for setting the film in this era.

“The answer is, you’ll see in the storytelling of the movie.” Feige explained. “But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Producer Nate Moore reiterated Feige’s comments, saying it will be much more than the standard origin story superhero fans have come to expect from new franchises.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” Moore told CinemaBlend. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Captain Marvel premieres March 8, 2019.