‘Captain Marvel’: How Gemma Chan Relates To Minn-Erva

Now just weeks away, Captain Marvel will soon introduce the masses to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and a vast cast of supporting characters as the movie dives deep into Marvel’s Kree mythos. One of those characters is Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), a Kree that has been a long-time character part of the Captain Marvel comic backstory.

As the press tour for the movie as kicked off in the Phillipines, Chan was on hand to help promote the upcoming film. Speaking with Spot.ph, Chan revealed some commons themes between the character and her own personality.

“I can definitely relate to certain aspects of her,” Chan says. “I think there are parts of me in all the characters I’ve played. I can relate to her determination, her sense of humor, she’s very loyal.”

That said, Chan was quick to point out that there are even more traits of Minn-Erva that she doesn’t relate to, particularly the character’s staunch support for the Kree supremacy ideology.

“There are some things I can’t relate to as much,” she continues. “She now very much subscribes a particular ideology, which is the Kree ideology of their supremacy over everyone else and she’s pretty fixed with that. I wouldn’t say I’m quite so dogmatic in my beliefs like I’m more flexible.”

Throughout all of the film’s teasers and television spots, Minn-Erva has been seen as a member of the Starforce, the same intergalactic squad Danvers is a part of — a long cry from her villainous comic backstory. Even though she couldn’t reveal too much, Chan previously told ComicBook.com that hints of the comic version character would poke through during the film.

“I would say it’s a little bit of a – they’ve definitely taken it in their own direction in terms of their imagining of this team,” Chan said during a visit to the set of the film. “There are elements of her there, but I would say it’s a little bit different.”

Captain Marvel flies into theatres March 8th. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

