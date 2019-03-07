'Captain Marvel' Editor Reveals Goose's Tie To ’The Winter Soldier'

Captain Marvel started off the Marvel Cinematic Universe right in 2019, and it brought in a new fan favorite. Carol Danvers was a standout from the start, but Goose is now a mainstay of the franchise. And, if you paid real close attention, Goose does have a special tie with a former MCU entry.

So, if you need to rewatch Captain America: The Winter Soldier to piece it together, you're free to binge.

Recently, the film editor of Captain Marvel sat down with SyFy to talk about the film. It was there Debbie Berman addressed the fun easter egg connecting Goose to the Captain America sequel.

"Fun Easter egg: In Captain America : Winter Soldier, Fury says 'Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye'. We planted something in Captain Marvel to hint at who that would be," the editor explained

"After Goose consumes the Tesseract, as Fury picks her up he says "I'm trusting you not to eat me." So the word 'TRUST' is used as a fun foreshadowing device here, and that trust is broken later when she scratches his eye... which ties into the Winter Soldier scene."

Of course, it didn't take fans long to piece together the culprit behind Fury's damaged eye once Goose appeared. The spy was too affectionate around the Flerken for anything else to happen, and fans had to laugh when they learned Fury lost his eye to an alien cat. Now, the crew behind Captain Marvel has confirmed they played up that cause-and-effect relationship, so Goose wins when it comes to easter egg these days.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

