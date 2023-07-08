Captain Marvel Made James Gunn Change Something About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 For the Better

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured the return of many fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in addition to some newcomers. The film featured the debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the character that was teased back in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In the new film, Adam bonds with the hilarious little creature named Blurp after killing his Ravager owner, Fitz-Gibbonok. Turns out, Blurp was originally envisioned as a cat, but director James Gunn decided to change it after Goose was heavily featured in Captain Marvel.

"Blurp is -- I wouldn't call Blurp and important character, although I have claimed on Twitter that Blurp is the most important character in the future of the MCU," Gunn explained during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 audio commentary. "I really like this little animal, and Blurp is what we call a 'furry f'saki.' In the first movie, there was a creature that people were betting on that was eating orloni on a table, and that was the non-furry f'saki. This is the furry version, that's a lot cuter than the non-furry version."

"As some people know, originally in the script for Volume 2, I had the character of Adam Warlock show up, and it became too complicated with too many characters," Gunn continued. "So I removed Adam Warlock and I just kept the character of Ayesha, who's played by Elizabeth Debicki in both movies and is a lot of fun to work with. In that movie, in the script for Vol. 2, Adam Warlock had a cat that he found. He killed a guy, he felt guilty about it, and the guy had a cat that was sort of upset that the guy was dead, and so he has a cat that he carries around for the rest of the movie. That's what Blurp originally was but in between the script of 2, which I took out Adam Warlock, and the script of 3, Captain Marvel came out, which had a cat in that movie that has a big role, and I know has a role in the upcoming Marvels film. And so I had to change Blurp to something besides a cat becuase it seemed too repetitive."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set a World Record:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set the record for the most makeup appliances used in a single film with more than 23,000 prosthetics used across more than 1,000 actors. For comparison, there were 1,200 prosthetics used in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Before Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 beat the record, it was held by The Grinch for over 20 years.

"We always knew that it was going to be a lot because when you're reading the script, and you're designing the characters you're kind of like, 'This could be a big movie...' I don't think any of us truly understood the sheer volume of work that was done until we were there," Legacy FX co-founder Lindsay MacGowan told Deadline.

When Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Coming To DVD?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting August 1st. In addition to Gunn's commentary, the disc version of the film will also include deleted scenes and a gag reel.