Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Almost Made Surprising Change to Nebula's Appearance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters earlier this month, and it sees the return of everyone's favorite MCU space crew. The movie sees the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). While everyone has grown and changed over the course of multiple movies, there was one character who almost got a very surprising makeover. Nebula had some cool adjustments in the threequel, but there were talks of giving her hair. Andy Park, who is a comic book artist, illustrator, and concept artist for Marvel, recently took to Instagram to share an alternate look at Naebula.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 CONCEPT ART! Nebula with hair? It was considered. Enjoyed exploring the possibilities. Do YOU have a fav? It's crazy to see how this character has evolved through the films. What a great character arc!" Park captioned his post. You can check out images of Nebula with her luscious lock below:

Will Any of the Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Return?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The first post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a brand new team led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that also features Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen). Currently, there's no word on whether or not any of them will return, but they are out there protecting the galaxy.

The movie's second post-credit scene featured Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) back on Earth with his grandfather and it ended with the tag, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." It's hard to believe Marvel Studios would include that tag without having any plans for the character, but Pratt recently said the idea of coming back with a new cast is "daunting."

While we may be seeing those characters again, Zoe Saldaña has made it clear that she is done playing Gamora. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The same goes for Dave Bautista (Drax), who has said many times that this will be his last outing in the franchise.



What did you think of Nebula with hair? Tell us in the comments! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.