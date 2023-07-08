Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Explains How People Learn Groot's Language

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn explained how people end up learning Groot's language. The Marvel Studios film is now available on home video and that means a director's commentary track. Gunn is dropping all kinds of knowledge on this track as he explained the crucial moment near the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when Gamora can understand Groot. That moment and the one near the end of the film where the audience hears Groottranslated was one of the the most lauded cinematic moments this year. For the director, it all comes down to the emotional bond between the characters. Understanding between the Guardians and Groot really is beautiful.

"So the way Groot's voice works is that there is some sort of telepathic component to him, so that when he says 'I am Groot,' you need to bond with him, and at a certain point when you bond with him, start to understand what he's saying," Gunn explained. "In the first movie, Rocket obviously understood. In these movies, now, the rest of the characters have started to understand it as time has gone on and they've gotten closer."

James Gunn Clarifies How Guardians Scripts Handle Groot Dialogue

Last year, a fan asked a similar question about Groot and how the scripts approach his lines. "I am Groot" is all we hear, but there's fully formed conversations going on between Star Lord, Rocket Raccoon and all the other Guardians. James Gunn says that it varies from character to character. But, for the heroes who "get" the Flora Colossus, it's as clear as crystal whenever the alien speaks.

"In the scripts for crew and cast that don't understand Groot it says "I am Groot." But I also have scripts available for those who understand Groot with the translations in them," Gunn previously tweeted. "Yes all the Guardians understand him now. It takes a certain amount of time and bonding to be able to understand him."

Vin Diesel Appreciates All The Love for Groot

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does function as a bit of a love-fest at points. Vin Diesel has heard all the love for Groot out there on social media. During the premiere for Fast X, he told Entertainment Tonight that people understanding Groot in the audience was a personal highlight for him. Over the last decade, the Guardians have been an MCU favorite. It feels like the end of this trilogy brought out emotions from basically every single fan in the audience, and some in front of the cameras!

"You know, just... on that front, it was very cool because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora colossus, and that's a testament to the ten years of loyalty which we've been so blessed with in this franchise with the Groot character and patience to have people wait that long for somebody saying three words. But, like everything alive, with patience and dedication."

Go See Groot Again… At Home This Time!

"In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Do you love that little Groot detail in Guardians Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments down below!