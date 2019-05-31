Kevin Feige Wanted More Goose in Captain Marvel

Sure, Captain Marvel is Carol Danvers’ origin story, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film telling the tale of how one of its strongest heroes became who she is but when it comes to who the real “star” of the movie is, well that’s pretty obvious. It’s Goose, of course, the cat-appearing flerken creature who ends up being pretty handy when it comes to the safekeeping of the Tesseract as well as responsible for Nick Fury’s unfortunate loss of an eye — in addition to stealing all the scenes, of course. And if you loved all the great Goose moments it turns out that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had a hand in it.

In a special featurette — “Hiss-sterical Cat-titude” — included with the digital release of Captain Marvel, the film’s co-writer and co-director Anna Boden explained that after seeing the first outline for the film, Feige wanted a lot more Goose.

“When we were working on the first outline for this movie and we shared it with Kevin Feige, his first note was, ‘We need 200 percent more Goose,” Boden said.

And Captain Marvel delivered. The film had a lot of fun, memorable Goose moments to delight fans with and those scenes also took a team of four cats to bring to life.

“Goose is played by a team of four cats who all have their own specialty,” producer Jonathan Schwartz told D23 earlier this year. “There’s Reggie, there’s Archie, there’s Rizzo, and there’s Gonzo. They’re an A-team of cats who can all do one trick — because you can’t teach cats to do that much.”

“I learned all about cats during the course of this movie.” Schwartz added. “One of them is the face cat, a pretty cat—that’s Reggie. One of them is the holding cat, who only can be held. One of them is the nuzzling cat who will walk up to your leg and nuzzle it. And one of them is the cat who will paw you.”

