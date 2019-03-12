‘Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat Has Inspired a New Meme in Korea

Captain Marvel introduced a slew of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like one fan-favorite has made fans get pretty creative.
In recent days, the Korean hashtag ##캡틴마블_우리집구스 has popped up online, in which fans have celebrated Captain Marvel‘s cat, Goose, in some pretty creative ways. The hashtag has become a place for fans to photoshop their own cats – and other pets – into Goose’s character poster, with some hilarious results.
Scroll on through to check out some of our favorite entries into the Captain Marvel Goose photoshop meme.
Strike a Pose
#캡틴마블_우리집구스— 우주고양이 (@aKIXQrv5NLlytVP) March 9, 2019
꼭 당첨되고 싶습니다!!!!! pic.twitter.com/daxGmjGxix
Hehe
hi this is my old cat L’hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ— maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019
So Fiery
우리집 구스는 입에서 불 뿜는다?#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/dyEcYf9BhW— HG✞ (@haegol_man) March 10, 2019
Peanut Will Defeat Thanos
Goose’s long lost flerken sister Peanut #CaptainMarvel #flerken #Goose #CarolDanvers #vers #cat #flake #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/j6oz4yVlI3— Bulbdog (@bulbdog_) March 9, 2019
Too Cute
So…can I go ahead and throw my cats in with this hashtag ? #CaptainMarvel #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/8Atr23Lxis— JMV (@Its_JMV_Bro) March 9, 2019
Perfection
#캡틴마블_우리집구스 항공잠바 이렇게 널 원해 pic.twitter.com/ZbhadQiUbo— 복길 (@whereisgunny) March 9, 2019
Yeehaw
This is the second most important thing I’ve ever done #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/o8fynwzhyM— Michael (@scottgoblue314) March 9, 2019
So Stylish
요청이 있어서…#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/XtgW8MGRd1— 준이?하나? (@abyjjune) March 10, 2019
The Most Ambitious Crossover
#캡틴마블_우리집구스 A world of possibilities opens up. pic.twitter.com/NCnxaMg6AX— aporopa (@aporopa) March 10, 2019
Bonus Hedgehogs!
우리집 왹져 마롱플러큰— ?캡틴?숮?? (@_sut_j) March 10, 2019
우주는 넓고 플러큰은 많다
고슴도치 모습 한 플러큰도 있을걸!
세 번째 사진 완전 테서렉트 삼키고 입맛다시는 마롱큰
#캡틴마블_우리집구스
누끼 따느라 진짜 힘들었는데 항공점퍼 주시면 안돼요? pic.twitter.com/r7pWuO3IBs