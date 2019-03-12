Marvel

‘Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat Has Inspired a New Meme in Korea

Captain Marvel introduced a slew of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like one fan-favorite has made fans get pretty creative.

In recent days, the Korean hashtag ##캡틴마블_우리집구스 has popped up online, in which fans have celebrated Captain Marvel‘s cat, Goose, in some pretty creative ways. The hashtag has become a place for fans to photoshop their own cats – and other pets – into Goose’s character poster, with some hilarious results.

Scroll on through to check out some of our favorite entries into the Captain Marvel Goose photoshop meme.

Strike a Pose

Hehe

So Fiery

Peanut Will Defeat Thanos

Too Cute

Perfection

Yeehaw

So Stylish

The Most Ambitious Crossover

Bonus Hedgehogs!

