Captain Marvel Gets an Honest Trailer

The last Marvel Cinematic Universe film before Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to an end and set the stage for the future of the franchise with new heroes positioned to take the lead in Phase 4 and beyond, Captain Marvel is arguably the most divisive of the MCU’s films with both the film itself and its star Brie Larson receiving criticism for a variety of elements. Now, with Captain Marvel landing on Blu-ray today, the folks at Honest Trailers are taking a crack at the debut of the character who may just be the most powerful superhero in the galaxy.

In the short video, Screen Junkies takes on several of the common critiques of Captain Marvel. They specifically take shots at things like the “formula” many MCU films seem to have when it comes to certain tropes in the films — specifically they note “the Marvel-issued black friend” — as well as film’s heavy use of 1990s references. It’s not a particularly humorous video as some of the Honest Trailers go, but it does tend to be a little more balanced. For the flaws the trailer notes about Captain Marvel, it also makes some very valid points, reminding viewers that while sure, Captain Marvel doesn’t exactly stand toe-to-toe with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame given the scope of those films, it’s on par with the rest of the MCU origins story films. It even goes a step further to point out how Captain Marvel is a massive step forward for female-led superhero films while also taking a shot at the inequality between male-led superhero films over the past three decades: they happen to outnumber female-led superhero films 61 to 6.

Of course, it’s that general gender-related divide that saw Captain Marvel hit with some backlash from trolls ahead of the film’s release, something that the film’s executive producer Victoria Alonso recently shared in a Reddit Q&A never interfered with Marvel Studios’ vision for its first female-led blockbuster.

“First of all I share with you the pride you feel for the film. I love this film with all my heart,” Alonso wrote during a Reddit Q&A Wednesday when asked by a female fan if the Disney-owned studio made comprises to avoid inciting further backlash from a contingent that targeted the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel before release.

“We were aware that there were people that were not ready or perhaps not welcoming of the film, but it never interfered with the story line or our vision of the film. When you make stories that could potentially touch an international audience, there will always be a portion of the audience that does not 100% love it. But we hope they give us a chance and see the film before they finalize their opinions. There is something for everyone in our films, even if you’re a little reluctant to watch.”

