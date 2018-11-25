‘Captain Marvel’ International Poster Reveals New Tagline

A new international poster has surfaced for Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel, and with that new poster, a new tagline has also surfaced.

The original tagline for the movie takes after the Kelly Sue DeConnick story of the same name, that beingHigher, Further, Faster, though a Japanese poster features a different tagline above Captain Marvel. The words translated read “Lost Past, Memories Trapped, Powers Gained. Is this me? The Story before the Avengers”, (via Science Fiction).

Videos by ComicBook.com

This tagline might not stem from the comics like the original, but it makes sense when you think of the trailers for the movie. As we see in the trailers Carol Danvers has had her memories tampered with at some point (the moment where she’s in that machine), keeping her from remembering her time on Earth before she became a part of the Kree army. In the trailer, Danvers says “I keep having these memories. I see flashes. I think I had a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.” The tagline also references powers gained, which are probably directly tied to her memories becoming unlocked.

We get a quick tease of that in the trailer as well, as Carol is seen powering up towards the end of the footage. Now, we don’t know if this is just her full power as Captain Marvel or if this is a visual reference to her Binary days, but either way, the tagline makes sense. It also teases the Avengers and that this takes place before they came to be. While the tagline is different, the poster is mostly the same, but you can see it for yourself in the image above.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.