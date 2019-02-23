‘Captain Marvel’ Featurette Finally Confirms Jude Law’s Role

One of the biggest mysteries throughout the production and advertising for Captain Marvel has been the identity of Carol Danvers’ Kree mentor, played by Jude Law. It was initially believed, and reported, that he was playing Mar-Vell, but then several toy leaks and packages made it seem as though he’d be playing Yon-Rogg. Through all of the rumors and grumblings online, there had been nothing in the way of confirmation from Marvel Studios. That is, until today.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette has put the issue to rest once and for all; Jude Law is Yon-Rogg, end of story.

On Friday, Marvel shared a video that saw the cast and crew of the film talking about the overarching storyline surrounding Captain Marvel: the war between the Kree and the Skrulls. When Law appeared on the screen for the first time in the clip, the lower third beneath him revealed his character’s name, Yon-Rogg.

This isn’t much of a surprise to many fans, especially those that follow the toys and merchandise for Marvel movies. Once the figure boxes included the Yon-Rogg name it pretty much felt like a done deal. But alas, this it the first time the studio has actually made his identity clear. At least we will go into the movie with a better idea of who he is.

What we won’t know, however, is what exactly Yon-Rogg is up to. He’s going to be training Carol Danvers as a Kree warrior, and he seems to be well aware of just how much more powerful she is than him. Is he using that to his advantage?

During an interview earlier this month, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about the power of Captain Marvel, something that has been talked about quite a bit over the years. They mentioned that figuring out how to balance Carol’s powers with the other Avengers was difficult, but they found a way to make it work for Endgame.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

