‘Captain Marvel’: Kree-Skrull War Is the Focus of the Movie

There’s no shortage of iconic storylines in the history of Marvel Comics, but one of the most prolific events in the publisher’s history will finally come to screen when Captain Marvel depicts the Kree-Skrull War.

Executive Producer Jonathan Schwartz explained how this cosmic conflict will engulf the planet Earth, being the focus of the film as Carol Danvers explores her mysterious past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s really focused on the Kree-Skrull war. There are little elements there of other stuff and sort of Blink and you miss it moments. But the Kree-Skrull conflict is kind of the heart of the movie,” Schwartz said during ComicBook.com’s set visit for Captain Marvel.

Schwartz also spoke about the film’s villain, the shape-shifting Skrull named Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn.

“Ben kind of plays the face of the Skrulls the leader of the Skrulls and that’s that’s Talos,” said Schwartz. “Over the course of the movie he’ll shapeshift a little bit so we’ll get to see him in human form as we saw in that sizzle. I think it’s sort of fun to show off both the Skrulls powers and Ben’s range as an actor because he’s very different in all of those parts. It’s been super fun to watch.”

The conflict between the Kree and the Skrulls will drive a big chunk of the movie, but it will also serve as an origin story of sorts for Carol Danvers, who believes she is a member of the Kree. Of course, she’ll come to learn more about her true history over the course of the movie.

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” Schwartz said. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

Fans will get to solve the mystery of Captain Marvel alongside Carol Danvers herself when the film premieres in theaters on March 8th.