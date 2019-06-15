Captain Marvel Directors Break Down Designing Movie’s Kree Tech

When Captain Marvel entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this year, it introduced the masses to Hala, the alien homeworld of the Kree race. With Hala comes a hyper-intelligent world led by a massive artificial intelligence, allowing the Kree to be more technologically advanced than any other planet in the universe. On the home media release for Captain Marvel, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck explained the process of coming up with the design behind Hala and its inhabitants.

“It was fun to develop the idea of what Kree technology was going to look and feel like, and we had this idea of the therafluid that you see earlier,” Boden mentioned. “This kind of fluidy stuff somehow is a part of everything that is Kree technology. You see when she connects to it before she goes into the Supreme Intelligence chamber and then again on their suits you can kind of see it kind of come up and the holograms come out of that. It was an idea that we developed with Andy Nicholson and then Chris Townsend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with Nicholson and talk all things production design, including the development of both the Kree and Skrull.

“I think generating Hala was the most difficult because it’s a global city, I recount the idea quite early on of it having two levels and then we worked a lot on the transport system,” Nicholson recounted. “There are a couple of scenes, I don’t know whether they’ll be in the deleted scenes or not, but the train capsule Vers and Yon-Rogg are in travels not just horizontally, but vertically and in different directions. The idea being you can get to anywhere else in the city no matter high it is.”

“There is a sequence which we shot, during that dialogue scene, where they travel along, they change across from one side of a train station to another side of a train station instead of just going straight along, the capsule just shoots up vertically,” he continued. “We cut down the amount of time of acting that’s in the movie so we can see it.”

What was your favorite shot in Captain Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media. Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2nd.