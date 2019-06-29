Captain Marvel’s Starforce Battle With Skrulls on Torfa Was Originally Longer

The Kree-Skrull battle that appeared early in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel was almost longer than the sequence appeared in the film. Captain Marvel is now available on home media. The home release includes a commentary track with directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. In the commentary, Fleck explains that Starforce’s opening battle with the Skrulls was, at first, something bigger.

“This battle sequence was actually a longer sequence in both the script and what was shot in early cuts,” Fleck says, “and when we started putting the movie together it was just feeling like a little too much and we really wanted to get Vers, Captain Marvel, to Earth sooner in the movie. We trimmed it down to sort of its bare elements and this is the result.”

Captain Marvel opens with the war between the Kree and the Skrulls in full swing. Carol Danvers, known then as Vers, is a member of the Kree squad known as Starforce. Yon-Rogg leads Starforce on a mission to Torfa to rescue the embedded Kree spy Soh-Larr. During the mission, the Skrull leader Talos captures Vers and takes her to Earth. She escapes, setting off the chain of events that will lead to her learning of Yon-Rogg’s lies.

Boden and Fleck co-wrote the film’s script with contributions from Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The story borrows elements from Roy Thomas’s “Kree-Skrull War” storyline that ran in the Avengers comic book.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. It’s the studio’s first film headlined by a woman and first to have a female director.

Captain Marvel has earned over $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the first female-led superhero movie to cross the $1 billion mark. It is the second-highest grossing film of 2019 so far, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is now available on home media. Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters.