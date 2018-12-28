‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explains Why Nick Fury Didn’t Call Captain Marvel Earlier

The post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War introduced Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a roundabout way, when Nick Fury tried desperately to signal her via cosmic pager, just before he was disintegrated by Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet Decimation event. Since then, a lot of Marvel fans have been wondering and speculating why it took Fury so long to pull out the ace up his sleeve that is Captain Marvel – especially during events like the Battle of New York, when it looked like the world could end from alien threat.

Well, a new Avengers: Endgame fan theory attempts to address that very question of why Fury hasn’t called on Carol Danvers before – and what it means, now that he has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read the full theory making the rounds on Reddit, down below, but here’s the long-short of it:

Basically, this Marvel fan theory postulates that (as seen in trailers) the Captain Marvel solo movie will in part explore the partnership between a younger Nick Fury and Carol Danvers, when the latter crashes on Earth during the Kree/Skrull war, and begins to remember her past. However, this theory speculates that at the end of Captain Marvel, Carol and Fury’s parting may not be under the happiest of circumstances. In fact, it’s theorized that Carol gives Fury the pager with a strict warning not to call unless there’s no other choice – or that vice versa, something about Carol’s actions in the Kree/Skrull war make Fury wary of ever bringing her home to Earth again.

Admittedly, this theories is built on a lot of vague guesswork – but nonetheless, it does make a certain bit of sense, given what we know so far. With every new trailer or piece of promo material, there’s growing evidence that Captain Marvel‘s thematic arc will be about a woman who is given great power, but manipulated (and gaslighted) by patriarchal forces into who to be, and how to use that power. The climax of that arc would then see Carol coming into her own identity and control over her power – to use as she sees fit, beholden to no order, military, religious or otherwise.

Within that thematic framework, Nick Fury could start out as well-meaning ally, but ultimately fail Carol by attempting to control her power for his own (or rather SHIELD’s) ends. It would leave the two characters in a strained place where Carol could still offer Fury her help and support – with the clear boundary that he better never try to misuse or abuse it.

As stated, you can read the full theory, below. What do you think – will Fury and Carol Danvers be friends (or something less than that) by the time Captain Marvel ends? Let us know your theories in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgameon April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.