‘Captain Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson Describes Fury’s First Meeting With Carol

Captain Marvel is set to introduce an entirely new kind of hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sounds like that will initially bring some apprehension for one of the franchise’s veterans.

Speaking to reporters during a recent visit to Captain Marvel‘s set, Samuel L. Jackson spoke about reprising his role as a younger Nick Fury, and how that younger iteration will interact with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). As fans saw in the most recent extended look, Fury is initially hesitant to trust Carol and her cosmic powers, with good reason.

“Like most people you meet somebody, you theoretically surmise that they’re from outer space.” Jackson explained. “And I guess like most of us, the first thing you think about is the difference. She looks like us, yes, but she also showed up with these things that can shape-shift. So is she what she appears to be? Is she a safe individual? Is she a dangerous individual? All those things come to mind.”

But with Carol coming to terms with her lost memories, and the whole nature of the Kree-Skrull War going on, it sounds like her and Nick Fury’s relationship will evolve as the film goes along.

“Spending time with her, he discovers things about her that lead him to believe that she is something other than what she has presented herself to be or even knows herself to be.” Jackson continued. “So during the course of interacting with her, they do become compatriots. They have a shared sense of humor. He’s open to the difference in what she may be and what she may not be. And he’s definitely willing to help her explore what she needs to find out to find out who she is and what and how she came to be.”

With Fury going on to essentially bring together the MCU as we know it today, it sounds like his time with Carol will have a pretty profound impact.

“There’s a Nick Fury origin story in there.” producer Jonathan Schwartz told reporters. “The movie is definitely called Captain Marvel. It becomes a two hander for parts of it. So. We sort of wanted to give the audience that kind of young Nick Fury origin story as you put it and it’s all there. Hopefully in a way that compliments Carol’s adventure too.”

Captain Marvel will land in theaters on March 8th. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.