‘Captain Marvel’ Also Serves as a Nick Fury Origin Story

Captain Marvel will act as an origin story for both Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and green S.H.I.E.L.D. desk jockey Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), says producer Jonathan Schwartz.

“There’s a Nick Fury origin story in there,” the Guardians of the Galaxy and Vol. 2 producer told ComicBook.com when asked how much of the ’90s-set Captain Marvel details the origin of the future S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The movie is definitely called Captain Marvel. It becomes a two-hander for parts of it. So we sort of wanted to give the audience that kind of young Nick Fury origin story as you put it and it’s all there. Hopefully in a way that compliments Carol’s adventure, too.”

As Fury acts as a key ally for the cosmic adventurer long before he goes on to help found the Avengers, the relationship between Carol and Fury “benefits in its uniqueness by having Carol be the first superhero he’s ever encountered or really heard of in his life,” Schwartz said.

“She sort of gets to be the window to him for this entire, bigger universe. So, he’s a little less of the ‘I know everything there is to know’ Nick Fury that we see in the later movies, and a little bit more, perhaps, open to new ideas.”

The younger Fury — still possessing both eyes — will be much lighter and much more different than the jaded, one-eyed super-spy audiences have since come to know in The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson previously told EW. “He hadn’t become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to.”

Not only will Fury carry a “greater sense of humor” than ever before, his encounter with the Starforce warrior becomes a “mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know,” Jackson said.

Joining Larson in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut alongside the returning Jackson is Iron Man and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson and returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou as Ronan and Korath the Pursuer, respectively.

Other franchise newcomers include Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8.