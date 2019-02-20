‘Captain Marvel’ Opens With A Stan Lee Tribute

The first press screening for Captain Marvel took place earlier tonight and immediately upon conclusion of the movie, critics took to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming blockbuster. In one tweet, entertainment journalist Anna Klassen mentions the screening kicked off with a tribute to Stan Lee.

#CaptainMarvel opens with a very touching Stan Lee tribute that Marvel fans will love. pic.twitter.com/yXDScRwiwW — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019

The former Marvel Comics publisher passed away last November at the age of 95. Prior to his death, Lee filmed a few cameo roles including scenes for both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Endgame co-director Joe Russo previously talked about Lee’s cameo situation, saying they’d typically film several cameos in one shoot.

“He’s the godfather of a lot of these stories, him and Jack Kirby,” Joe Russo said “…So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man [and the Wasp] or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and get him through his cameos in one day.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Lee was able to complete a cameo for Spider-Man: Far From Home or not.

So far, it appears critics are responding very well to the screening. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis made sure to say that fans of Captain Marvel comics are sure to love the movie.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.