Captain Marvel Producer Reveals Carol Almost Didn’t Get Her Short Hair In Endgame

Fans got a pleasant surprise in Avengers: Endgame after Captain Marvel was revealed to be sporting her shorter hair after the 5 year time jump. That was a departure from her longer hair in the origin film Captain Marvel, and at one point it looked like that change might not happen. Recently Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso talked all things Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, and during the conversation, she revealed that there was hesitation on her part initially to change Carol’s hair once more, as it had already changed slightly from her solo film to the beginning of Endgame.

“That haircut was a conversation.” Alonso told IGN, “And I was against it for a while because I was afraid that people had just met her and had just realized who she was and then we were changing her hair. And I thought, is it too soon? But clearly, it wasn’t.”

Fans were quick to celebrate Carol’s new look, which stems from the comics as well. While not everyone was a fan, many were excited to see her rocking the haircut that became immensely popular in the comics, though Alonso isn’t committing to that being the new status quo the next time we see Captain Marvel soaring through the skies.

“I think we’re going to take it one step at a time. What is next? And what we do with her,” Alonso responded with a laugh, “And her hair.”

Alonso also revealed the moment in Captain Marvel she is most proud of, and it doesn’t feature Carol destroying ships or battling the Kree.

“The one sequence that resonates fully with me is all the girls getting up, and I’ve heard it from both men and women, how important that moment was,” Alonso said. “Because although we made a point, of course, to see Captain Marvel get up and fight the fight. I think as humans, regardless of your gender or how you identify, is really about getting up. And every time that you fall down, you get another chance. And you just get up, and you get up. And over the years, you get up, and you get up, and you get up, and eventually, you will conquer it. Whatever it is.”

