‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson and Crew Break for Disneyland

Captain Marvel might have the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on her shoulders, but the film’s cast and crew isn’t afraid to have some fun.

Brie Larson, who stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, recently shared a photo of herself, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and some of the film’s crew at Disneyland. You can check it out below.

Considering the fact that production has taking place in Los Angeles since March of this year, it totally makes sense that Larson and the Captain Marvel crew were able to pop on down to Anaheim. And it sounds like the ensemble is currently making a one-of-a-kind Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, one that will subvert audience’s expectations.

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Considering the fact that Captain Marvel will explore the Kree-Skrull War – and the film’s pivotal place in between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 – fans are certainly looking forward to their first look. And according to those involved with the project, that wait will be worth it.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a recent interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will be released on March 6, 2019.