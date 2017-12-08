Captain Marvel Production Start Date Revealed

Marvel’s first solo-female lead film, Captain Marvel featuring Brie Larson as the titular character, is set to begin production early in the new year.

A production notice from Warbird Productions of Burbank, California found on Reddit indicates that the process will begin starting Jan. 22, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Captain Marvel was originally going to film in Atlanta — where many previous Marvel Studios films including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 have filmed — however, new California tax incentives drew Marvel Studios back to Los Angeles for Carol Danvers‘ debut film.

The production notes spell out the storyline will tie to Carol Danvers, an air force pilot who becomes endowed with alien superpowers after coming into contact with an alien leader, transforming her into Captain Marvel. The film will be a period piece set in the 1990s, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury before he got his iconic eyepatch.

In the original canon she was Ms. Marvel and only recently adopting the mantle as Captain Marvel for herself as a powerful member of the Avengers.

Captain Marvel will also appear in the fourth Avengers film and then become a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, there is a pretty clear plan for what to do with the role as well as how to transition the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel, and then bringing Captain Marvel’s story into the finale of everything we’ve started thus far,” he said. “There are a lot of discussions, they all focus on the post-Phase Three, Avengers 4 film, so nothing that we’ll get into publicly. We’re really focusing on Captain Marvel and the work that [directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck] are doing. It’s going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years. That is the focus for the next six movies we have to finish and get out.”

The movie is set to release on March 8, 2019 and will feature Ben Mendalsohn and Lude Law alongside Lawson and Jackson.