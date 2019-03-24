‘Captain Marvel’ Set to Soar Past ‘Wonder Woman’ at the Box Office

Captain Marvel continues to soar at the box office, and as it enters its third week in theaters it is starting to pass some other big superhero movies of the past few years. That includes one of the biggest films of 2017, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, which brought in over $412 million domestically and over $821 million worldwide. While Wonder Woman is perched pretty comfortably as far as domestic box office, Captain Marvel is set to overtake it in the other category as it continues to bring in audiences.

According to Deadline, Captain Marvel has hit $825 million worldwide as of Thursday, surpassing Wonder Woman’s global box office total as well as the original Spider-Man film. Current estimates put Captain Marvel around $900 million by the end of the weekend though, which will vault over several other superhero films like Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), Venom ($855 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.8 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million), and Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million).

After that, it remains to be seen where it will ultimately land after its theatrical run is complete. The next superhero film on the list is The Dark Knight with $1,004 billion, and after that comes The Dark Knight Rises at $1,084 billion. The next Marvel film is Captain America: Civil War at $1,153 billion.

Crazily enough Marvel has their next big salvo up in just over a month in Avengers: Endgame, and as fans know from the post-credits sequence in Captain Marvel and the newest Endgame trailer, Cap is going to play a big part in that film as well. That’s great news for Cap fans, as we won’t have to wait a few years to see her again like is the case with most superhero films.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

