‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Reveals How Much of the Movie Is Set on Earth and Space

The next Marvel Studios film will be a unique blend of cosmic and Earth-based adventures, as the Kree hero Carol Danvers learns about her mysterious past in Captain Marvel.

But will the film mostly be set in space, like the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, or well it be like most other Marvel movies with a majority of the action taking place on Earth? It turns out, it’ll be near an even split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Captain Marvel Executive Producer Jonathan Schwartz, Carol’s adventure will kick off in space before she heads back home to learn more about her life before joining the Kree’s Starforce.

“In terms of Earth versus Space, it’s more or less 50-50,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com during the Captain Marvel set visit. “The movie starts in space gets to Earth relatively quickly and it goes back to space for kind of some of the third act. So it’s kind of space Earth space. There is a big Earth plot that ends up tying into a lot of our more cosmic goings on.”

That plot is likely referring to the Kree-Skrull War, the intergalactic conflict of which Earth sits at the center. Schwartz promised that classic Marvel storyline will push the narrative of Captain Marvel.

“It’s really focused on the Kree-Skrull war,” Schwartz added. “There are little elements there of other stuff and sort of Blink and you miss it moments. But the Kree-Skrull conflict is kind of the heart of the movie.”

But this conflict will force Carol to question her own past, as she comes to realize that maybe she’s not the Kree warrior she thought she was.

“I mean, a lot of the movie is about Carol not remembering her human past,” Schwartz said. “When we meet her at the beginning of the movie, she believes that she is a Kree, and kind of has been inducted into their army. She’s proud as a person, she loves being a Kree. And then over the course of her adventure, realized there’s more to her story than that. So the movie kind of becomes her unraveling the root of her own origin, the root of her own mystery.”

Co-director Anna Boden reiterated that the film will not be a typical origin story, attempting to flip those tropes on its head.

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” Boden said. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character. It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

Captain Marvel premieres on March 8th.