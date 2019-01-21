‘Captain Marvel’s Korath Breaks Down Relationship With Carol

When Captain Marvel premieres in March, it will show fans a time period in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has only been glimpsed on the big screen.

Some villains will be heroes, like Korath from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Though he aided Ronan in his attempt to secure the Power Stone, the Kree Pursuer will be one of Carol Danvers’ allies in the Starforce.

While speaking on the set of Captain Marvel, actor Djimon Hounsou spoke about his character’s relationship with Danvers.

“As far as story based uniquely on this is concerned, I feel like Carol is the type of person that takes a joy at taking the piss at me all the time, cause I’m sort of very machine-like, very framed, very driven. The lack of not being so flexible and playful, she takes a piss at that, I think,” Hounsou said.

So it sounds like Korath isn’t much different from his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, but is not quite a zealot at this point.

And while Korath’s journey will play a part in the new movie, it will also be about his leader in Ronan the Accuser, who will undergo some changes in Captain Marvel.

Producer Jonathan Schwartz spoke about Ronan’s character and how he figures into the new Marvel Studios movie.

“It’s an earlier version of Ronan, who has not become the radical zealot that we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy,” Schwartz said. “So he has his own station in Kree society, on Hala, and has his own role to play in the Kree military that intersects with Starforce in an interesting way.”

Addressing the changes made to Ronan’s character, the producer compared the Kree Accuser’s journey to that of Nick Fury.

“Just like there’s a Nick Fury origin story buried in this movie,” Schwartz said. “Buried a little bit deeper is the Ronan origin story.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.